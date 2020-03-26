MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Two people have been arrested after they were caught driving a stolen car out of Lebanon.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, officers intercepted a wanted person driving a stolen car after the department’s Guardian Shield ALPR alerted officers on a license plate related to the stolen car.
Police say at around 1 p.m. Thursday, officers started looking for a black 2019 ford Escape after Guardian Shield alerted them on the license plate as it crossed through the intersection of N. Mt. Juliet Road and Lebanon Road. Officers intercepted the car on Mt. Juliet Road near Old Lebanon Dirt Road. After it stopped in the Valley Center parking lot, the suspects ran from the car. They were quickly apprehended and have since been charged.
Upon further investigation, officers determined the car was reported stolen out of Lebanon on Feb. 28.
Michael Cousino, 34, of Watertown was booked into the Wilson County Jail and charged with theft of property, evading arrest and driving without a license.
Julia Ash, 36, of Lebanon was also booked into the Wilson County Jail and charged with theft of property and evading arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.