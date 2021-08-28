NASHVILLE, TM (WSMV) - Anyone looking to attend the Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan comedy show at Bridgestone Arena next week will need a negative COVID test.
According to a release on Friday, Chappelle and Rogan have required fans "to provide proof of a negative test result within 48 hours of the event date for the entry" to their show. However, anyone with a proof of COVID-19 vaccination will not be accepted.
People in the Bridgestone Arena will be required to wear masks during the whole event.
Chappelle and Rogan have set up testing for anyone wanting to attend the show, "in order to avoid a strain on local COVID test inventory." The testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday to Friday. The testing will cost $50.
The show will be on Friday at 8 p.m. To register for tickets, click here.
