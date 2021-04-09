CHAPEL HILL, TN (WSMV) - A family-owned creamery located in Chapel Hill provides all of its sweet scoops from its very own backyard.
The Nash Family Creamery started back in 2014 when Cody Nash continued his family's tradition with its nearly century-old dairy farm. Cody, wanting to sell dairy products directly to consumers, began the creamery.
Their cows are milked 3 times a day and are kept on healthy diets to provide the most delicious milk for all Tennessee families.
You can find original ice cream flavors like vanilla, and also unique ones such as cotton candy crunch. The creamery also sells meals including grilled cheese sandwiches, sides, and baked goods.
To learn more about the Nash Family Creamery, click here.
