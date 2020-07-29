MEMPHIS, TENN. (WSMV) - Chaos erupted after hundreds of teenagers were dropped off at a Memphis mini-golf center over the weekend.
Because of the coronavirus, Golf and Games Family Park in Memphis is enforcing new mask and capacity policies. That's when things turned ugly.
Video captured from the scene showed customers throwing things at employees, while someone threw fireworks into the crowd, causing a stampede outside.
Police say a 13-year-old also threw a potted plant at a car.
The two females seen throwing things in the video were reportedly angry because they wanted a refund.
"It was obvious very quickly the crowd that was here was not practicing social distancing and we realized the outside crowd was unsustainable," said Golf and Games General Manager Aaron Bos.
"It was completely terrifying. We grabbed as many of the hourly employees we had behind the counter, a manager took them down in the basement, grabbed a golf club and kind of kept guard on the stairs."
