The change in weather is likely changing the time of day when you see wildlife.
On Wednesday, Justin Styll took pictures of a coyote near his Bellevue home.
"He was across the street laying in somebody's yard,” Styll said. "Just kind of keeping to himself but he was walking real close to people's houses and front doors."
Styll wasn’t surprised by what he say but when he saw it.
"Normally I have seen them it was like five in the morning,” Styll said. “Or it's dusk and you see one walking across the street but never at noon."
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says coyotes and other animals like deer usually avoid the heat of the day in the summer but when temperatures drop they’re active at different hours.
"Very surprised to see a coyote just crossing a busy intersection,” Bellevue resident Omari Todd said.
TWRA says the coyotes are usually hunting for food so it’s a good reminder to keep a close eye on your pets at all hours.
"Four of my cats are indoor/outdoor,” Bellevue resident Charwan Houghland said. “Now I'll have to think about that, keeping them in during the day."
Keeping pet food and trash inside will keep coyotes from frequenting your home.
TWRA also stresses to never feed coyotes, it can cause them to lose their fear for humans and can make them dangerous.
