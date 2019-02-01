A shift in the Nashville housing market is leveling the playing field for buyers and sellers.
A new report from Zillow finds the number of homes selling above asking price in Nashville dropped more than any of the 50 largest markets in the country. In 2017, 28.8 percent of homes sold above asking price compared to 22.3 percent in 2018. In December, only 15.8 percent of homes sold above asking price, the lowest percent of homes since 2015.
“Nine months ago you could have priced your home higher, now I don’t know that you can really say that you’re able to do that," said agent Allyson Woosley with Park Realty.
Woosley says more homes are on the market right now, so buyers have more choices.
“It’s all about supply and demand," said Woosley. “It’s balanced. I don’t think it puts the buyer totally in the driver’s seat."
She's also noticed the average length of time homes are sitting on the market has changed.
“Now they’re taking maybe sometimes 60, 90 to days where the 30-day was more of the average even a year ago," said Woosley.
Woosley says this was a necessary change to the Nashville housing market.
“It really is better to have a balanced market. Even though we love those multiple offers, sellers love it when they’re in a bidding war, it just can’t sustain itself," said Woosley.
The median amount buyers paid above asking price over the last year was $5,100 in Nashville compared to the national median at $6,830.
