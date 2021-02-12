SPRINGFIELD– After the Christmas Day bombing, Robertson 911 center knew they needed more ways to connect with people during emergencies in their county, so they’ve implemented a mass notification system. Rachael Payne serves as the Communications Director for Robertson County, she says the county implemented the CODE RED ALERT System this week.
“It’s a mass notification system where residents go online and sign up and get notifications for the area,” Payne says.
Payne knows the importance of getting information out to the people of Robertson County especially after the Christmas day bombing. That day, thousands were without cell service or a way to contact emergency personnel. That solidified a plan for Robertson County that was already in the works.
“It’s something we kind of thought of anyway, but the bombing on Christmas Day really set it in stone. We needed a way to reach out to residents quickly and reach a lot of them at the same time and we didn’t have that,” said Payne.
Code Red will serve as a community alert system to make sure you're informed of important information, like area power outages or weather alerts. Once residents sign up for code red online they have the option to receive calls, emails, or texts.
“We would use it to notify them of things like gas leaks, hazardous materials, maybe a missing child in the area that may have wandered away from home. Any kind of evacuations due to flooding or something along those lines,” said Payne.
The county just started the system this week. It can pinpoint residents within an exact area of impact to send alerts to folks who are near the emergency.
Now they’re encouraging each resident to sign up.
“It could be very important, it could be life-saving,” said Payne.
For more information on CODE RED and how you can register in Robertson County click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.