NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Today is going to be the busiest travel day of the year since the pandemic began, as more than 900,000 people across the country are expected to board flights.
And if you're heading to our city's airport today you can expect some changes and more passengers.
You might be used to going through one checkpoint to catch your flight at BNA, but now you'll need to pick the correct one to end up inside the correct terminal.
1️⃣ North Terminal = A & B Gates. South Terminal = C & D Gates.
2️⃣ Know which terminal your airline uses (North or South).
3️⃣ Watch for signs to guide you to the correct terminal based on your airline. pic.twitter.com/0KFgEUVlfd
BNA now has two terminals, named the north and south terminals. Once you pass through the security checkpoint, there is no connection between south terminal concourse C and D and the north terminal concourse A and B.
If passengers enter the wrong terminal, they would have to exit and go through security again.
Passengers will be reminded of the two terminals the moment they arrive at the airport. Signs on airport roadways, as well as outside and inside the terminal and at information kiosks will point travelers to the correct terminal and security checkpoint.
BNA says it has seen a rise in the number of passengers since April, but it's still about 60 percent lower than the same time last year.
The airport is averaging about 18 to 19,000 passengers per day, but officials expect this holiday weekend to be busier.
For the second straight year, even during the pandemic, Nashville was named a top destination during Labor Day Weekend by travel website TripIt.
The website looked at the top 100 destinations for US-origin round-trip flights for passengers between September 4 to 8.
This year Nashville ranked 22nd in the top 25 list.
It's a good weekend to fly, as passengers will be getting a Music City welcome as live music returns to BNA.
The music starts today from noon to 2 p.m. and again on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.. Musicians will be socially distanced and wear masks when not performing, according to airport officials.
