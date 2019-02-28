NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Friday is officially the start of the long-term lane closures on I-440 with heavy construction that will last nearly a year and a half.
Drivers have been warned for months to prepare for delays in the area, but there are some other changes that drivers need to be aware of.
A new traffic pattern will go into place at the West End Avenue ramps. Near Elmington Park, there is an entry ramp that allows traffic to go either eastbound or westbound. However, there will no longer be an eastbound option there. Click here to see a map of this location.
"If you're going westbound, you'll take the same movement, the same right-hand turn you would, and follow the bridge," said Clayton Markham, I-440 project manager, "but if you want to go eastbound on I-440, there will be a new signal for you to turn. The contractors built a new ramp there."
TDOT says speeding was the main reason for the change. They say that drivers are able to drive too fast on the ramp, then slow way down to merge onto the interstate. The speed of the merging has caused a few accidents.
The contractors want to take away the ability to go too fast to increase safety, especially with slower traffic during the construction.
Lane closures go into place on I-440 starting Friday night. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be just one lane open in each direction. From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., two lanes will remain open at all times. The closures will stay in place permanently until August 2020.
