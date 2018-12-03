Tonight, important information for anyone caught in Nashville traffic, whether you're holiday shopping or trying to get to and from work.
News4 learned about some changes to ease the flow at a busy intersection, and some roads to avoid!
Justin Hunter lives in Germantown and says he's selective about when he gets out and about.
“We were pulling up maps trying to find side-streets to get a way out of here, because you just sit,” Hunter said about White Bridge Road. “11 o’clock is prime time. We don't have to worry about traffic. And then we go home and we're back home before the traffic hits!”
Metro Public Works says they are working with TDOT to re-stripe the left turn lanes from White Bridge Road to Harding Pike. This will allow more cars to "stack up" before turning.
The timing of the lights were also adjusted after the Hillwood Blvd. bridge was shut down for repairs.
Metro public works has a list of the busiest intersections in Music City. White Bridge and Harding comes in at #13.
Rank
Street 1
Class 1
Street 2
Class 2
1
Old Hickory Blvd
SR 254
Franklin Rd
SR 6
2
Nolensville Rd
SR 11
Harding Pl
SR 255
3
Murfreesboro Rd
SR 1
Donelson Pk
SR 255
4
Old Hickory Blvd
SR 254
Edmonson Pk
Local
5
Nolensville Rd
SR 11
Old Hickory Blvd
SR 254
6
West End Ave
SR 1
31st Ave
Local
7
Main St
SR 6
5th St/Ramps
SR 6
8
West End Ave
SR 1
25th Ave
Local
9
Nolensville Rd
SR 11
Haywood Ln
Local
10
Gallatin Pk
SR 6
Rivergate Pkwy/Myatt Dr
Local
11
Murfreesboro Rd
SR 1
Bell Rd
SR 254
12
Old Hickory Blvd
SR 45
Lebanon Rd
SR 24
13
Harding Rd
SR 1
White Bridge Rd
SR 155
Metro Public Works suggests avoid going out to shop or run errands, Thursdays through Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Try to make those trips earlier in the day between 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
The next time you use your Waze app, you're helping Metro collect traffic data. They've partnered with Waze to get a 'snapshot' of how traffic looks throughout the day. In the next couple of months, they'll have ongoing records of the worst areas for traffic in Music City.
