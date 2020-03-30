NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- To ensure public health safety during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System has changed traffic patters temporarily at two are VA Hospitals.
The VA Nashville Campus and Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro have both adopted new traffic patterns by restricting incoming traffic to one entrance each.
It is strongly advisable that Veterans preparing for appointments at either facility call your care provider directly to confirm the appointment is still in place.
For the Nashville campus, Veterans are to approach from the Pierce Avenue side, and follow signs directing you where to go.
At theYork campus in Murfreesboro, Veterans should enter from the Compton Road and Sam Jared Drive intersection behind the campus.
Many routine exams and elective procedures have been converted to virtual care appointments.
If ill or experiencing flu-like symptoms, Veterans are encouraged to call their primary care provider or use www.myhealth.va.gov for non-urgent issues before traveling to TVHS facilities.
