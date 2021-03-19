Nashville skyline evening drone

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Changes are expected to be made to the Nashville restrictions set forth due to the COVID pandemic.

The possible change comes after 20.5% of residents in the Metro area have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 10.9% of residents have received their second dose of the vaccine. In total, 216,451 people in Davidson County have received at least a dose of the vaccine.

Mayor John Cooper said that once "vaccination rates reach 20 percent and 30 percent of Davidson County's population," that businesses could expand hours and their capacity guidelines.

The mayor's office said if Davidson County reaches the threshold, the following changes will occur if the vaccination rates reach 20 percent:

And the following changes will occur if the vaccination rates reach 30 percent:

A mass vaccination event is scheduled for Nissan Stadium this weekend and at that event, 10,000 people getting their first doses. 

 

