NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Changes are expected to be made to the Nashville restrictions set forth due to the COVID pandemic.

The possible change comes after 20.5% of residents in the Metro area have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 10.9% of residents have received their second dose of the vaccine. In total, 216,451 people in Davidson County have received at least a dose of the vaccine.

Mayor John Cooper said that once "vaccination rates reach 20 percent and 30 percent of Davidson County's population," that businesses could expand hours and their capacity guidelines.

The mayor's office said if Davidson County reaches the threshold, the following changes will occur if the vaccination rates reach 20 percent:

Capacity Guideline Changes at 20 percent Indoor gatherings limits would increase to 10 people. It is currently at 8 people. Both of which are without MHD approval. Bar and restaurant capacity: Everyone must stay socially distanced. The cap on people moves from 125 to 175 per floor. Restaurant and bar hours can be extended till 2am.

An increase in outdoor dining party size to 25.

Large, low-risk indoor conventions can have up to 2,000 people with MHD approval. It is currently at 1,000.

Events and transportainment can go until 2 am, which is also the rule for restaurants and bars. Transportainment can have groups up to 25 people.

Salons and personal contract businesses at full capacity with masks required.

Pool capacity at 75% and saunas open.

Museums and attractions can have up to 10 allowed at a time.

Gyms can operate at 75% capacity.

Attendance at sports leagues and scholastic events: 4 people per participant.

And the following changes will occur if the vaccination rates reach 30 percent:

Capacity Guideline Changes at 30 percent Indoor gatherings limit increases to 15 people without Health Department approval required.

Bar & Restaurant Capacity: Socially distanced, cap of 225 people per floor.

Increasing indoor dining party size to 15 people, consistent with 15-person indoor gathering size guidance.

Large, low-risk indoor conventions can have up to 3,000 people with Health Department approval; 225 for very high-risk events.

Outdoor stadium capacity at 40%.

Attendance at sports leagues and scholastic events: 6 people per participant.

A mass vaccination event is scheduled for Nissan Stadium this weekend and at that event, 10,000 people getting their first doses.