A proposed Nashville ordinance aims to make it easier for homeowners to store their trash bins.
Right now, Nashville requires your bins have a lid and only be on the street from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on your trash day. Every other day, bins must be stored on the side or back of your home and not visible from the street.
"There are people I’ve seen in other neighborhoods that have just left the trash can out," said Nashville resident Diane Johnson.
If someone complains about your bins, Metro Public Works sends a letter that says your trash services can be discontinued if you fail to comply with the ordinance.
“That seems unreasonable to me. I would not support that. I think the city should pick up everybody’s trash," said Johnson.
If you operate a short-term rental such as an Airbnb, metro can also take away your permit if you receive three or more complaints in one year.
“We want to keep people’s quality of life high. Part of quality of life is you’re not stepping in trash, you don’t have to step around trash, you don’t have to smell it all the time," said councilman Freddie O'Connell.
He's sponsoring a bill at metro's request that would allow homeowners to leave trash bins visible from the street any day of the week. The bill states that Nashville's population boom is making it more difficult for homeowners to properly store their bins.
The bill is expected to be discussed at Metro Council's December 4th meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.