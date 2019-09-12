Some Nashville residents are sounding off over a proposal to make major changes to a limestone quarry on McCrory Lane.
Right now the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is reviewing an application allowing McCrory Lane Partners LLC to drain that quarry and fill-it with rock and soil and prepare it for construction and development.
“Given the fact that Nashville needs a place to put clean fill I think this is a very good use to essentially fill up a hole that is becoming more and more dangerous as the population in that area increases,” Managing partner for McCrory Lane Partners LLC, Crom Carmichael said.
Carmichael says every summer they have an issue with people trespassing to access the quarry.
“We know that the risks associated with an abandoned quarry,” Carmichael said. “It’s a daily problem in the summertime.”
But not everyone thinks these changes will be good for the area.
“There’s concern about the huge temperature difference between the quarry and the Harpeth River, so when they dump that water in it’s going to affect wildlife,” Metro Councilman Dave Rosenberg, Metro Council. “There’s concern about once they fill this quarry with construction materials what’s going to leach into the river.”
Carmichael says the top water is clean, but they’ll also be testing it during the draining process.
“As it gets down toward the bottom, we’ll be testing it and then we’ll either run it through a filter or we’ll run it through an area of ground that sort of self-filters it,” Carmichael said.
Rosenberg says this project not only has environmental concerns but could also affect neighbors’ quality of life.
“McCrory Lane is not built for that kind of heavy truck traffic, so there’s concern about both slowing down traffic and the damage it’s going to do to the road,” Rosenberg said. ‘Dump trucks full of dirt and rock and dumping it about 600 feet from a neighborhood with about 1,200 homes in it.”
Carmichael says they’ll have operating hours during the day.
TDEC will be the ones to give the green light on this project by approving the company’s water quality permit.
“This does not require local approval, there’s nothing that the Metro Council can do, that the Mayor can do about this,” Rosenberg said. “If it’s approved then we’re going to need to get together and figure out what our legal options are.”
Neighbors can bring up concerns with TDEC until September 20th, that’s when the public comment period ends for this application.
If you’d like to tell TDEC what you think about the project you can email them at water.permits@tn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.