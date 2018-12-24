Christmas in Nashville has gone from being one of the slowest tourism weeks to one of the busiest.
Thousands of visitors will flood the streets of downtown Nashville this week in anticipation for a bowl game, and it will be one of the last chances to enjoy the game before some changes.
The Music City Bowl is one of the most popular bowls in the country. It’s been held in Nashville since 1998, but there could be some major changes to the game soon.
“Citizens Bank owns the bowl for one more year, and then the hunt is on. Scott Ramsey, President of the Music City Bowl, values the events leading up to the game as much as the game itself.
“We’ve really built not just the bowl, but I think Nashville as a sports destination, as an attractive opportunity,” said Ramsey.
It will also be time to renew contract with conferences that will play in the bowl game.
“We feel like the SEC has to be in the game, given our location,” said Ramsey. “We’ve been very pleased with the ACC and the Big 10. I think our games really elevated and we’ll see where it goes from there.”
This year’s game features an SEC vs. Big 10 matchup in Auburn and Purdue. The Tigers come to the Music City Bowl for the first time in 15 years while it’s Purdue’s first trip to Music City.
But Ramsey makes sure the Nashville visitors have plenty to do while they’re here, kicking things off with a Wild Horse Saloon welcome for both teams on Wednesday. Players from each team face off in a hot chicken eating contest.
On Thursday there are things for music lovers.
“The Battle of the Bands, it’s something unique to Nashville,” said Ramsey. “We put the college bands on Broadway, right on the street, at about 5:00.”
Cheers from the crowd will determine the winner of the Battle of the Bands. After that, there will be hours of live music on Broadway.
Before the game on Friday, a downtown party by the Black Tie Moving Company will take place and a performance by the Kelly Long Band.
The kickoff for the game is 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Click to purchase tickets.
