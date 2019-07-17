Changes are on the way for a Bellevue intersection known for crashes and near-misses.
The intersection is Highway 100 near Harpeth Bend Drive. One man died there in April prompting neighbors to speak up.
TDOT confirmed the work will be starting in August. It's part of a larger $1.7 million resurfacing project for Highway 100 from Temple Road to Heady Drive.
The project includes new paving, striping, raised reflective pavement markers, and rumble strips.
News4 captured two cars in the right lane of Highway 100 in Bellevue. Both merged into the left lane.
It's something James Alexander sees on his drive home nearly every day.
"I'm routinely waiting for the person in front of me to do the last minute turn signal into the left lane and that's the problem," Alexander said.
It's easy to see why it's happening. The right lane quickly turns into a turn lane for Harpeth Drive forcing you to make a decision.
"That's where these accidents happen because people are trying to continue on to turn, but the person left is now causing the person behind them to not know what's going on," Alexander said.
Three months ago, 21-year-old Garrett Plye died near the intersection. Now Metro Council Member Dave Rosenberg says changes are in the works.
"This is going to increase safety for people who live nearby and travel nearby and that's an important thing," Rosenberg said.
It'll get rid of any confusion. Now drivers going toward Harpeth Bend Drive will be funneled into one lane after passing Old Hickory Boulevard westbound.
If drivers need to turn right on Harpeth Bend Drive, they still can.
"Having it be one lane and then turning into a turn lane would probably be a tremendous improvement," Alexander said.
The Plye family told News4 if the changes can save someone else's life, they're on board.
The project is supposed to wrap up in mid-November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.