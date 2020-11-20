NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we get closer to Thanksgiving, Nashville International Airport is getting ready for more people taking flights.
There have been a lot of changes at BNA recently, so if you haven’t been in a while, we have a breakdown of what to expect.
The first change is right as you walk in the door. The old entrance at the center of the building has closed and moved to the sides of the building.
The airport has split into two terminals — North and South — too. Signs will guide you through those.
There are also two security checkpoints now. The central checkpoint closed and the new checkpoints are in the far north and south ends of the departures level.
For heavy bags, escalators and elevators are inside the Level 1 entrance.
Officials say the busiest days to fly will be November 24, 25, 29 and 30.
