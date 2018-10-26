A Davidson County chancellor has ruled that the lawsuit filed by Save Our Fairgrounds against the Metro Government can continue.

Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle dismissed one count of the amended three-count complaint and set a conference for attorneys on Nov. 30.

Group sues to halt construction on MLS stadium A Chancery Court judge is being asked to temporarily halt construction on the MLS soccer stadium project.

The lawsuit filed by the group Save Our Fairgrounds concerns the use and activities at The Fairgrounds Nashville after the Metro Council approved construction of a new Major League Soccer stadium.

Visitors worry for State Fair's future as MLS project looms In the last minutes of the 2018 Tennessee State Fair, some expressed fears they won't see the event at the Fairgrounds again.

“We survived a motion to dismiss, but it’s not the end of the case,” said attorney Jim Roberts, who is representing Save Our Fairgrounds. “We still have a duty to prove our case, which is to prove the new uses for the fairgrounds are inconsistent with the current uses.”

The city had filed a motion for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

The city has not commented on the judge's order.

The flea market and other events at the fairgrounds are protected because of a 2010 charter referendum.

Metro was expected to begin work this month on building the new Expo center.

Metro is under the gun to get the Expo site built. The city promised stadium developers they would be able to start construction on the soccer stadium by June 2019. Before that construction can start, all existing uses on the Fairgrounds property - except for the racetrack - must be relocated to the Expo building or elsewhere, and all existing Fairgrounds buildings must be demolished.