NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s a first on Music Row, the chance for regular people to see what happens inside those buildings on 16th Avenue South.
Imagine Records makes it happen, but you no longer have to imagine how they actually record a song.
It all happens on Music Row in recording studios.
Kara Grainger is a singer from Australia in Nashville to make a record.
It’s not her first time in a studio, but it would be for you, something long-time successful music producer Steve Fishell will make happen.
“In essence, we pull back the curtain from a recording studio and make it possible for the public to see the magic happen the moment when something comes together for the very first time,” said Fishell.
For $85, they will put you in a seat inside the famed Sound Stage Studios where Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood have recorded. You get the up-close studio viewing.
For Grainger, it’s just one more record in a career she hopes leads to fame. For you, it’s a chance you’ve never had before.
“For people who haven’t been in the studio before, this is what we do every day and week,” said . “I love being in the studio. I can’t imagine other people wouldn’t love it too.”
Over the years 500 No. 1 hits have been recorded inside Sound Stage Studios. Haggard’s “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink.” and Steve Earle’s “Guitar Town” just to name a few.
The 90-minute sessions begin on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m.
