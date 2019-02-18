Residents of one Madison neighborhood are concerns with the possibility of flooding later this week.
Last July Dawn Fuson and a few of her neighbors went to Metro requesting something be done about the flooding.
“Literally, if you had a canoe, you could ride it like rapids,” Fuson said. “The water comes with such a force and so fast. It is just rolling and rolling.”
In October some of the neighbors got an answer from Metro.
“They came and appraised my neighbor’s house and they made him an offer,” Fuson said. “They came and appraised our house and we never heard back.”
Metro issued three purchase agreements on flood-prone properties in Madison, all within five minutes of each other.
On Monday, none of the residents contacted by News4 have made a final decision on whether to take Metro’s offer.
Fuson said she’s lived in her home for 35 years, but the extreme flooding is fairly recent.
“Over the last 5-to-6 years is has become just a nightmare,” Fuson said.
She said Metro had been out to the site and cleared the creek several times to make water flow more efficiently, but the debris keeps piling up and causing flooding.
Her biggest concerns are the yard erosion and the safety of her grandson when it rains.
She said she is still waiting for her appraisal to come from Metro.
Fuson said she’s in no hurry to leave her home, but if that’s the only safe option, she would do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.