Female Tennis Great Billy Jean King's lifelong effort to give women the chance to play sports in high school and college is not forgotten. Today she helped enforce that case at Vanderbilt. News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University invited tennis legend and social activist Billie Jean King to speak. The event was part of Vanderbilt Chancellor’s Lecture Series, and it kicked off Women’s History Month as well as commemorated the 50th anniversary of Title IX. 

King's life long effort to give women the chance to play sports in high school and college is not forgotten. Her backhand and bravado helped make the changes she fought for reality. 

She's a pioneer in sports and for the the LGB community. Vanderbilt Women Head Tennis Coach and former player Aleke Tsoubanos lives the history proudly. Title IX is now 50 years old.

"Iconic, and what a incredible role model for young women and girls,"Suhbahnos said. "Especially in the athletic arena. Billie Jean is the reason we're all here."

The name Billie Jean King means something to Vandy Player Dosha Kourkina.

"Yeah, a very inspirational figure and I've been looking up to her since I was really young." Kourkina said. "When I started playing tennis, the place I played in, she actually visited a lot."

During the event, King discussed the past, present, and future of sports. The event was titled Game, Set, Match: A New Era of Equality in Sports and was hosted virtually from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Vice-Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Lee was a featured guest at the event.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.