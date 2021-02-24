NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A member of Nashville Community Oversight Board suddenly resigned on Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement was made at the Nashville Community Oversight Board meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The chair of the board, said Timothy Hughes submitted his resignation and they accepted it. They did not elaborate on why.
News 4 is looking into his resignation and will have more information on air and online.
