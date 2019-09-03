NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When disaster strikes, people like to help.
In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee set up the Music City Way Fund to collect donations.
Grants will go to area non-profits helping recovery efforts now and long-term.
The foundation doesn’t charge a fee and saves people in the heart of clean-up, time and energy, gathering funds to help.
“What we do is we take these gifts, we put them together, we give everyone their tax deductions, and then we put a nice, neat bow around it and then we send it to the Bahamas or any place with a disaster so that they can use it immediately,” said Ellen Lehman, President of Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
Click here to donate to the Music City Way Fund. You will get a tax deduction letter right away.
The Foundation takes it from there to figure out the best way to use your gifts to make a difference.
Tips to avoid hurricane fundraising scams
Before you do make donations, the head of the Better Business Bureau in Middle Tennessee gave three tips you should follow before making the donation.
- Check with give.org to make sure the organization you’re about to give to is legitimate.
- See if the organization has a presence in the area where you want to give.
- Avoid crowd-funding sites in these kind of situations because you never really know where the money is going.
“In times like this, you want to go to the proven performers, World Vision, Save the Children, American Red Cross, companies that you recognize the name. Don’t do business with strangers,” said Robyn Householder, CEO of Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee.
If you have been scammed, the Better Business Bureau wants you to report it to them.
