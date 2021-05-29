SMYRNA, TENN. (WSMV) - A Cessna C501 has crashed near the Fate Sanders Marina on Weakley Lane Saturday afternoon, according to the FAA.
This happened around 11 a.m. shortly after taking flight from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport.
According to the registration, the 8-seat, 2-engine aircraft is registered to JL&GL Productions LP in Brentwood.
The NTSB will be leading the investigation.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management Dive Teams and others on scene are actively determining the extent of the crash site, examining the debris field, and conducting search and rescue operations.
Boaters on the lake should be advised to stay out of the areas marked with public safety boats. Assistance is not needed from civilian boaters.
News4 is at the scene working to gather more information.
