NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – More than 1,300 guns were stolen from cars in Nashville just last year, and it's a big jump from the previous year.

Some areas are proving to be more significant problem areas than others. For example, in five years, guns taken from cars went from 576 in 2017 to 1,307 in 2021, more than double.

"It's scary knowing that there are just guns that are missing," Nashville resident Julio Salazar said.

The Midtown Hills precinct area has seen the problem skyrocket, going from 65 stolen guns in 2017 to 342 in 2021.

"My neighborhood, which is over just a little bit past Belmont University, my street had multiple runs of break-ins and cars last year," Nashville resident Chris Burkey said.

Midtown Hills is a large area, covering neighborhoods such as Berry Hill, 12 South, and Edgehill, as well as part of the downtown corridor.

"The downtown corridor, where all the hotels are, in the bar district, a lot of our Airbnb's are there," Community Coordinator Sergeant for Midtown Hills Catherine Poole said. "And there are a lot more incidents of car break-ins and guns being stolen in that area specifically."

Poole said it's not just locals adding to the problem.

"I think predominantly it will be the tourists because they're coming from all over the place," Poole said. "You know where they come from. They might not have to deal with these issues."

Poole said they have been working with hotels and putting up signs throughout neighborhoods telling people to lock up and take their guns inside.

"It's really just spreading the awareness in whatever way," Poole said.

Midtown Hills isn't the only area seeing an increase. East, North, Central, and Madison precincts all, at least, doubled their numbers in the past five years, while West Nashville has remained about the same.

In West Nashville, stolen gun totals were slightly lower than five years ago in 2021. But no matter where you live, it is a crime of opportunity that police say can be prevented with action.

"If it's as simple as clicking your fob as you walk away from your car and that's going to protect 300 guns from being unaccounted for, that seems like a very small ask," Salazar said.

One thing that may be playing a role in the recent increase in gun thefts, is the new law that went into effect last July allowing people over 21 to carry without a permit in Tennessee.