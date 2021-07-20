NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A ceremony on Tuesday morning marked the start of the John C. Tune Airport redevelopment.

The ceremony marked the 35th anniversary of the general aviation airport’s opening. In addition, it broke ground on the Tune Taking Off, “a multi-faceted redevelopment plan” for the airport.

“The Board of Commissioners is committed to enhancing our aviation community and facilitating the area’s economic growth with this dynamic plan to expand, modernize and upgrade John C. Tune Airport,” Amanda C. Farnsworth, vice-chair of MNAA, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Today’s 35th anniversary of JWN is the perfect opportunity to launch this exciting initiative.”

Tune Airport was damaged by the March 3, 2020, deadly tornado that devastated parts of North Nashville, Germantown, East Nashville, and many other neighborhoods across Middle Tennessee. The terminal and other buildings, hangars, more than 90 aircraft, and the airfield itself were among the items damaged from the tornado.

The new redevelopment will add new aviation facilities and replace buildings destroyed in the tornado. The following items will happen:

build expanded ramp areas

add a new airport access point

construct 12 T-hangar buildings with 78 hangar bays totaling 96,720 square feet,

construct four box hangar buildings with 12 hangar bays totaling 43,200 square feet

construct two shade port buildings with 10 bays totaling 14,235 square feet.

After 17 days, JWN returned to full operations and started the planning for this current redevelopment.

John C. Tune Airport to reopen on Friday John C. Tune Airport will reopen Friday morning after sustaining massive damage from the tornado that struck the area on March 3, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

The downtown airport, also known as JWN, serves corporate and private aircraft needs. More than 86,500 aircraft operations were logged at the 373-acre airport in 2019.

“John C. Tune Airport has played a vital role in Nashville’s aviation community for the past 35 years,” said MNAA President and CEO Doug Kreulen. “Now, with the launch of this ambitious redevelopment plan, approved by our Board of Commissioners with input from a variety of stakeholders, we are taking the airport to the next level and building a general aviation center that will rank with the best in the Southeast.”

“Tune Taking Off” will add new aviation facilities AND replace buildings destroyed at John C. Tune Airport® in the March 2020 tornado. PLUS: a new air traffic control tower coming this fall will be a key enhancement at Tune. ➡️ More: https://t.co/YOuKiiiwFc #TuneTakingOff #JWN pic.twitter.com/6aRYtmdzhW — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) July 20, 2021

Mayor John Cooper joined the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority at the launch ceremony.