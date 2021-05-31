NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Alumni from Isaac Litton High School held a service to honor former classmates who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The service was held in front of the Memory Wall on the old high school property.
During the ceremony, names were called from the wall’s blue bricks section. The names represented former graduates who lost their lives while serving in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.
The event concluded with a wreath laying by Councilwoman Emily Benedict and retired Commander of the United States Navy, John McHenry.
“We are so proud of our school and what we were able to do for Memorial Day. We did lose quite a few of our graduates in service to our country and we wanted to honor their sacrifice," Alice Stewart Shehane, ILAA Board of Directors Secretary said.
In addition to the ceremony, four more names were added to the wall.
