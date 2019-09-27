HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Central Pike is reopen Friday morning after a man was struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of Old Hickory Blvd.
According to officials on scene, the victim was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and a possible concussion. It is unclear why the victim stepped into the roadway.
The driver of the truck will not be charged.
