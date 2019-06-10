CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a nod to News4 and our longstanding slogan, Working 4 You, the fine officers at Centerville Police Department helped to save a turtle trying to cross a dirt road last week.
In the post on Facebook, Centerville Police Officer Joe Bowman is seen holding the turtle that he helped across the road.
"Like Channel4, we’re working for you. Even the turtles get a safe ride across the road," the post said.
Turtles reportedly come out of hibernation in April, and more often turtles are out during rainy or humid days. A turtle expert told New York Newsday in a 2018 article that there are a variety of reasons why turtles cross roads, one being to find mates during mating season and the other to look for a place to nest.
Whatever the reason for this turtle's quest, he or she got a little bit of help. Thank you Ofc. Bowman and Centerville Police Department for Working 4 Turtles!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.