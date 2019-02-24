HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Centerville Assistant Police Chief Tim Buchanan has died after an overnight car accident, according to Hickman County Emergency Management.
"While on duty or off, this man was dedicated to service, uplifting the human spirit though laughter and being there when needed. A true guardian angel and friend for the town of Centerville," said a statement on the Hickman County Emergency Management Facebook page.
Details surrounding the crash are not yet clear, News4 will update this story once we receive more details.
