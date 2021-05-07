NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Centennial park visitors are rattled after a shooting took place on Thursday around 6 p.m.
One person was taken to the hospital after being shot near the Parthenon
A day later, News4's Tosin Fakile is speaking with visitors who said they are shocked to hear a shooting could take place there.
One visitor said, "I think it is something that we should be concerned about because if we can't come here, where can we go? We have to have some places here."
An investigation is still ongoing into the shooting with the police portioning off a segment of the park.
Metro investigators said that the victim told police he got into a verbal altercation with the suspect about an hour before the suspect came back with a gun and shot him in the leg.
"It's not safe everywhere you go. You never know what to expect," said another park visitor.
More visitors told News4 that the shooting is concerning but would not stop them from continuing to visit the park.
Police said a suspect has not been arrested yet for the shooting.
