NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting this week, Centennial Park's Great Lawn and Bandshell will be closed to the public while crews complete the second phase of the park's master plan.
The work is expected to make the park areas safer and easier to navigate on foot.
According to Metro Parks officials, the Parthenon, Centennial Art Center, and Performing Arts Studio will remain open during the construction.
Phase two is a 19-acre zone that includes the Great Lawn, the West End entrance road, lighting, and landscape improvements near the Parthenon and modifications to the landscape near the Bandshell.
Workers will install sports field-quality turf and improved drainage in the Great Lawn.
The changes will allow the grass to look better and recover more quickly after events and festivals.
On each side of the lawn will be 20-feet wide pedestrian promenades shaded by double rows of shade trees.
The spaces between the trees are designed to be wide enough for food trucks and tents during events.
The West End entrance to the park will be redesigned to allow more space for foot traffic.
You will also see new entry signs and new flower beds and shrubbery.
During the renovation, the Parthenon will receive a new LED lighting system.
The lights will draw attention to the iconic structure's classical architectural features.
Park officials said the lights will also turn on in a dramatic sequence each night.
The work is expected to wrap up in late summer of 2020.
