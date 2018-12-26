If there's one thing Nashville loves, it's a comeback. One particular comeback doesn't involve a mic or guitar, but it still brings the noise. It's a story of getting back on track.
After more than 65 years retired, Locomotive 576 at Centennial Park is about to go back to work.
"It's definitely a dream come true," said Joey Bryan of the Nashville Steam Preservation Society. "This is truly Music City's locomotive."
Bryan's great grandfather was a clerk on the same railway that carried Locomotive 576.
"My grandmother would bring me out here when I was a kid and tell me all sorts of stories about her father working for the railroad," he said. "I would sit here staring at the size of this locomotive, just dreaming about what it would be like to see it operating and pulling trains."
Those visits gave Bryan a deep connection to this locomotive that carried supplies in the US during World War II. It was a time when trains were part of the sound of the Nashville recording greats like DeFord Bailey.
Locomotive 576 has been at Centennial Park since the early 1950s.
"Johnny Cash stood right here next to this wheel for his famous Life magazine cover back in 1969," said Bryan. "It's amazing to think hundreds of thousands of people had a picture of 576 sitting on their coffee table."
The Nashville Steam Preservation Society is getting 576 out of retirement.
On the morning of January 13, a trailer will move the locomotive in two pieces to the Nashville and Western Railroad. Bryan estimates the trip will be about two miles.
Bryan said the move comes after years of work on the locomotive by about 40-50 volunteers working on the locomotive at Centennial Park. He said they've already raised $500,000 to meet a lease agreement to store the locomotive for the three or four years it will take to get it operational.
The Nashville Steam Preservation Society is still raising money for a complete mechanical overhaul. The goal is to eventually get the locomotive to the point it can take people on round trips from downtown Nashville to places including Watertown.
"We just want to bring that sound and the rhythm of the rails back to Nashville," said Bryan.
For more on the project and donation efforts, visit nashvillesteam.org.
