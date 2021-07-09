NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bye-bye fences and construction signs -- Nashville's iconic Centennial Park has completed Phase Two of its construction.
The new improvements to Centennial Park feature dynamic lightning for the Parthenon, a state-of-the-art Great Lawn, and other upgrades. To commemorate the new improvements, a celebratory opening event is planned for later in the summer.
Metro Parks Director Monique Horton Odom said, “We know that this highly anticipated and long-awaited transformation will make a meaningful difference for the individual and collective use and enjoyment of this iconic park."
Phase Two includes a 19-acre zone developed by Centennial Park Conservancy and Metro Nashville to revitalize the central park for Music City. The first two phases of the plan total $21 million in improvements, and the $4 million Park Plaza/Event Pavilion Phase is currently underway.
Planning Director Tim Netsch said, "...these projects elevate the landscape to a design and experience worthy of Centennial’s iconic status."
