FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police responded Thursday to a report of a vehicle that had driven into Centennial High School.
Officers are investigating the 17-year-old suspect who drove his vehicle through the glass doors of Centennial High School at 8:41 p.m. located on Mallory Lane in Franklin. The suspect left before officers arrived.
Officials said there was significant damage to the building.
Officers tracked down the car a short time later on I-65. After a brief pursuit, the driver was taken into custody just after 9 p.m.
Authorities said no one was injured during this incident and charges for the 17-year-old suspect are forthcoming.
Centennial’s campus will be closed on Friday to assess and repair damage.
This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.
