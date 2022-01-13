FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police responded Thursday to a report of a vehicle that had driven into Centennial High School.
Officers have arrested the 17-year-old student who drove his vehicle through the glass doors of Centennial High School at 8:41 p.m. in Franklin.
The student has been charged with aggravated vandalism over $10,000, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash, and felony evading.
Officers tracked down the car a short time after the incident on I-65. After a brief pursuit, the driver was taken into custody just after 9 p.m.
Authorities said no one was injured during this incident.
Centennial’s campus will be closed on Friday to assess and repair damage but the scheduled basketball game will proceed as planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.