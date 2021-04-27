NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee won't be receiving any big changes in the federal government after census data was collected, but the numbers showed the Volunteer State is becoming a more popular place to live.
Tennessee saw nearly 600,000 people move to the state over the last decade — a roughly nine percent increase.
Our state will keep the same number of House Representatives at nine.
Overall Tennessee was the beneficiary of people moving from the Midwest and Northeast to the South.
