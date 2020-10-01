NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A colorful mural, just off Nolensville Road shows a historical town in Northern Iraq Center.
From the markets to the shops. Everywhere you turn, there’s a tribute to Nashville’s vibrant Kurdish community.
“It’s just one of the many things that we have in Kurdistan and we’re representing it here in Nashville,” Wan Rashid said.
Rashid is the Executive Director of the Effendi Foundation, an organization involved with Youth and Civic Engagement. She also volunteers with Kurdish Professionals.
“The population in Nashville is predominantly around 15,000 to 20,000,” Rashid said.
Over the past 6 months, she’s dedicated hours of her time and energy into making sure the Kurdish community fills out their census.
“One, we want to be counted, but two we also want to be represented. In 2030, there might be a category to represent the Middle Eastern and Northern African individuals in America. And we want to be sure that we’re identified as Kurdish and not as Arabs or Turks and just as Arabs and Turks to identify as their own identity. We think it’s really important that Kurds fill out what they feel comfortable with, but to also realize that you guys are going to make an impact in 10 years, when our kids are going to be known for who they are than just the established label of being White,” Rashid said.
The U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging people to do just that, fill out your census and now.
“The deadline date is in litigation, so the message however has not changed. And the importance of that message is to respond now,” Susan Licate, Media Specialist with the US Census said.
Census data is responsible for over $675 billion in federal funding every year for the next 10 years.
It helps support everything from our hospitals, schools and libraries to our roads and our bridges. It even determines how many seats we have in congress.
Right now Tennessee as a whole is responding well, but Nashville needs to improve.
“When we look at Nashville, Nashville is at 64.2 percent self-response rate. And that is self-response again online, by mail or through the phone. So the non-response rate is not included in that number. But again, just over a hair over 64%. We know that we do have some work to do,” Licate said.
It’s why Rashid is working so hard each and every day, because she says , representation matters.
“About a mile out from here in Glencliff High School and Overton, and they have about 42 different ethnic backgrounds. We are literally in the middle of the melting pot of Nashville and it’s really important, we got our voices heard so we can get that funding and make sure that our community grows with the rest of America,” Rashid said.
The Census Bureau added that all of your responses are protected by law. They do not share it with law enforcement, ICE or child support. So if your privacy is something you are worried about, Census officials say do not.
To fill out the census, go to census.gov
