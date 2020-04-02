Nancy Amons examines data that suggests people are not staying home during the pandemic.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made it clear Thursday afternoon – he says Tennesseans MUST stay home.

He says people aren’t taking it seriously – and he knows that because the state has been tracking how many people are out and about.
 
Two weeks ago, the downtown interstates at rush hour were a breeze - nothing like drivers normally see. But, Governor Bill Lee said there is disturbing evidence that people are easing up on the "stay at home" mandate.
 
The state has  been watching traffic patterns, he said, and they show that the roads are getting busier again.
 
“TDOT numbers show that starting March 30,  travel is up again,” Governor Lee said. We saw  that data and it's a  very dangerous trend."
 
Governer Lee said that data from a company called Unacast, which tracks social distancing by monitoring cell phone useage.
 
“We saw the movements by their cell phone activity,”  he said.
To view the same data, see the PDF below:
Download PDF Cellphone/Traffic Numbers
 
 
The governor is issuing this stronger executive order today,  saying Tenneseans MUST stay home, This is not an option, it’s a requirement.
 

