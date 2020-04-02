NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made it clear Thursday afternoon – he says Tennesseans MUST stay home.
Cell phone and traffic numbers suggest Tennesseans aren't staying home
He says people aren’t taking it seriously – and he knows that because the state has been tracking how many people are out and about.
Two weeks ago, the downtown interstates at rush hour were a breeze - nothing like drivers normally see. But, Governor Bill Lee said there is disturbing evidence that people are easing up on the "stay at home" mandate.
The state has been watching traffic patterns, he said, and they show that the roads are getting busier again.
“TDOT numbers show that starting March 30, travel is up again,” Governor Lee said. We saw that data and it's a very dangerous trend."
Governer Lee said that data from a company called Unacast, which tracks social distancing by monitoring cell phone useage.
“We saw the movements by their cell phone activity,” he said.
To view the same data, see the PDF below:
The governor is issuing this stronger executive order today, saying Tenneseans MUST stay home, This is not an option, it’s a requirement.
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
