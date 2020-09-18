NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There are some new fans in Nissan Stadium ahead of this weekend's homer opener for the Tennessee Titans.
About 1,000 cardboard cutouts of celebrities were installed all through the stadium before Sunday's game against Jacksonville Jaguars.
Some of the celebrities are country stars such as:
- Tim McGraw
- Clay Walker
- Old Dominion
- Lindsay Ell
- RaeLynn
- Chase Rice
- Brantley Gilbert
The Titans will continue its tradition of holding community drives at its home openers.
The drive scheduled for this week benefits LP PENCIL Box, which is "a teacher supply store stocked with classroom essentials."
To donate, click here. To see what you can donate, click here. The items will automatically be sent to PENCIL.
Even when fans return to Nissan Stadium in October, the community drives will remain virtual. To learn more about each weekly drive, click here.
The Titans released the following information about LP PENCIL Box:
- Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) teachers can shop for new school supplies for their students and classrooms for free
- Since 48 percent of MNPS students come from economically disadvantaged households, the LP PENCIL Box is the community's way to ensure that every student has quality supplies no matter their economic background
- In the 2018-19 school year alone, the PENCIL Box distributed more than $1.44 million worth of supplies to teachers from 159 MNPS schools
