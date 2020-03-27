Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan

Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A celebrity chef is stepping up to help hospitality workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Chef Maneet Chauhan, the owner of Chaatable, Chaunhan Ale & Masala House, Tansuo and The Mockingbird restaurants, plans to give back to the Nashville community Friday. 

Chauhan is setting up a truckload of fresh food and produce for free to any hospitality worker in need of groceries. Workers can visit the set-up at noon in the parking lot outside of the Chauhan/Mockingbird/Tansuo building on 12th Avenue North in the Gulch.

They'll be there until groceries run out. 

 

