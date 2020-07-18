(WSMV) - After the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis, politicians, lawmakers and other celebrities took to social media to honor him.
Read what some had to say about the leader below:
Of all the things I’ve read and seen over the last 14 hours about my friend John Lewis, why is this the one that makes me sob? His joy, his trust, his willingness to take a risk? Not sure, but it hurts. pic.twitter.com/gBbUNvw8C7— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) July 18, 2020
John Lewis once said, "You cannot be afraid to speak up and speak out for what you believe. You have to have courage, raw courage." In his memory, let's continue to speak out against injustice and have the courage to make #GoodTrouble.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 18, 2020
“Our nation is founded on the principle that we do not have kings, we have presidents. The Constitution is our compass."Rest in Power John Lewis — the conscience of America.pic.twitter.com/YNdjnEFQpP— Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 18, 2020
To honor the life of civil rights leader and U.S. Representative John Lewis, I have ordered all U.S. and New Jersey flags to fly at half-staff at state buildings beginning today, July 18th, until the day of his interment. pic.twitter.com/xlKThFH1wx— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 18, 2020
Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2020
As our country mourns the loss of Congressman John Lewis, flags over the State Capitol will be lowered to honor his life and recognize his transformational role in the civil rights movement. pic.twitter.com/onc83OSNec— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 18, 2020
John Lewis’ life proves that the story of America can be, as the Rev. Ben Hooks used to say, “a work in progress for the better—even though we still have a long way to go.”— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) July 18, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the loss of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian, two icons of the civil rights movement. pic.twitter.com/zs4mIsvgOp— MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2020
John Lewis was a dear and honorable man. His dedication to seeking racial justice and reconciliation marked his life and work. He will be remembered for the lives he changed and the doors he opened for millions of Americans. May he Rest In Peace.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 18, 2020
Rest. In. Paradise John Lewis. #CivilRightsICON✊🏾 THANK YOU!! 🙏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 18, 2020
Rep. John Lewis was a light that will keep on shining bright for humanity throughout eternity. pic.twitter.com/tEiQNJiIQT— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) July 18, 2020
Statement on the Passing of Congressman John Lewis: pic.twitter.com/gqLv0mMEes— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 18, 2020
July 18, 2020
Thank you for keeping the dream alive all these years and paving the way for us #RIPJohnLewis 🙏🏾🕊🖤 pic.twitter.com/81lq8dDwMn— Chris Paul (@CP3) July 18, 2020
Thank you for your legacy and leadership. Rest in Peace Mr. John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/l1pkvEkHbw— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) July 18, 2020
John Lewis meant a great deal to Jacque Vaughn. Coach educated the team today about the life and legacy of the civil rights icon we lost last night. pic.twitter.com/aMbxRj0Nvh— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 18, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.