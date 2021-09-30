WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) – A Waverly police officer has been laid to rest after passing away from complications of COVID-19. Officer Greg Triplett died on Sunday. He was the only officer on duty when Waverly started flooding last month.

On Thursday, a celebration of life was held for Triplett at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home. The ceremony was filled with family, friends, first responders, and people in the community. Triplett served in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

“I want people to leave here celebrating his life. We’re gonna grieve. We all have our own way of it and that’s part of it, but today we’re going to celebrate his life and legacy,” Mary Beth Frazier, Officer Triplett’s daughter said.

Frazier said her father’s legacy was being a good person, a good police officer, and helping anyway he could. Triplett’s friends in law enforcement shared some lighthearted moments during the service. “He could literally write you a ticket, maybe even arrest you and people were shaking his hand and he was seeing them the next day because he was a good guy. He was fair,” David Daniel, a friend of Officer Triplett said.

"Greg loved a good prank and so did I,” Chief Grant Gillespie with the Waverly Police Department said. Chief Gillespie was one of the speakers at the celebration of life. He wanted to get one message across to the people in attendance.

“That Greg was what you want in a police officer. He was what you want in a man, a good Christian man, a good solid man. It’s going to be hard to fill those shoes,” Chief Gillespie said.

Chief Gillespie said he’s treating this as a line of duty death. That’s because he said Triplett likely contracted Covid while he was working.

His service came with full honors.

Before Laying Triplett to rest, a procession went through Waverly. The route included going by the police department one last time.

“I always knew daddy was my hero and it has blessed my heart to see that he has been such a hero to so many other people,” Frazier said.