NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Family and friends gathered to remember and mourn the loss of George Carpenter on Sunday morning, a Metro Parks employee who was found murdered at Shelby Park Golf Course.
The celebration of life service began at 9:30 a.m. at the course and featured a 21 gun salute during the memorial.
Carpenter has been noted by friends as a staple of the Shelby Park Golf Course. Metro Parks earlier said in a statement that Carpenter was kind and generous, and was well loved by many of the course's patrons.
Police are following possible leads including Ring cameras from neighboring homes that may have captured the shooting. They have called the crime unusual for the area, since that part of town had the least amount of violent crime in the last year. There is also no known motive or possible suspects in the shooting.
If you have any information that may aid investigators in their search for Carpenter's killer, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers. All callers to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
A reward is being offered by Carpenter's friends on GoFundMe. The GoFundMe has a goal of $5,000 and has since surpassed that goal. All proceeds of the GoFundMe will go to the person who has information that may help investigators catch his killer.
