NASHVILLE (WSMV) - March is Women's History Month and News4's Big Joe is going to a place where you can learn more about the iconic women in the music industry.
Located inside Opry Mills Mall, Madame Tussauds Nashville holds wax figures of legendary past and present music stars including Taylor Swift, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley.
Madame Tussauds exhibits are based off Marie Grosholtz, who was forced to prove her allegiance to the Revolution back in 1793 by making death masks of executed nobles and the King and Queen.
Madame Tussaud later created a display showing gruesome relics of the French Revolution before she died. Her grandchildren continued her legacy by moving the attraction and helped building what it is over 200 years later.
To learn more about Madame Tussauds, click here.
