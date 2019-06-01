NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With around 100 people moving into Nashville a day, it's important to celebrate Tennessee's rich history.
223 years ago, Tennessee became a state. Even if you're not a history buff, every document and law that's been put in place since then affects you in some way.
“June 1, 1796, we became the nation's 16th state," Gordon Belt of the Tennessee State Library says.
We're the Volunteer State, a name given to us in the war of 1812 after an act of valor from volunteer soldiers in the Battle of New Orleans.
Fast forward to today, and oh, how times have changed.
We still wear the name, but are known across the country for the Grand Ole Opry, Music Row, and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Today, historians urge us reflect on how far we've come.
“History belongs to all of us and so every document in this building has some sort of connection," Belt says.
All three of the state's original Constitutions were on display today. This is big, because it rarely happens. They are usually locked away in a vault protecting them from weather, temperature and other factors.
The original documents are from 1796, 1834 and 1870.
“The documents held here have a connection whether you’re interested in history or whether you’re living your life on a daily basis," Belt tells me.
If you didn’t have the opportunity to get a glimpse of Tennessee history, the documents are available to view online on the Tennessee Virtual Archive website.
