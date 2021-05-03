Celebrating Super Moms: Stay-at-home mom tackles unprecedented pandemic challenges

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One event after another canceled — even a special mom-daughter birthday trip to New York crossed out — all because of COVID.
Mom of three, Amy Lafayette, has one child in elementary school and two high schoolers.
“It was exciting at first, it felt like spring break was going to be extended, and then it was like, ‘Oh, what are we going to do for school,’” Lafayette said. “So those first couple of months were a little bit exciting, kind of like, we’re all gonna hunker down, and then everybody was over it really quick in my house.”
The pandemic meant no friend get-togethers, no class field trips, no prom, no sports, no summer camps or even playing on the playground with buddies.
"Probably one of the hardest things was navigating all the emotions of my kids because I was trying to keep things positive and upbeat,” Lafayette said.
Amy's husband now working from home, plus three children all needing to be on computers at the same time.
"They're all on a different device somewhere, so you got, ‘Mom, my internet's lagging,’ or ‘I can't get on my Zoom,’ — you know, kids freaking out over stuff like that,” she said.
Her 11-year-old was quarantined five different times throughout the school year, and both her husband and middle child tested positive for the virus.
"I would put my mask on and go to her door, knock on her door, open her door, but to not hug her for 10 days was, as a mama, really hard,” she said.
Those hard times, Amy says, are when people need encouragement and connection the most.
Before COVID she hosted get-togethers, inviting women on Facebook to come to her home. Now, that encouragement may be needed more than ever.
"As women, we're made for connection, as humans, we're made for connection, and moms especially," Lafayette said.
Amy encourages moms to connect in some way and form a mom network — something she says that’s always needed, but especially during these unprecedented times.
Tune in to News4 Today tomorrow as we continue our weeklong series on Super Moms and count down to Mother's Day.
