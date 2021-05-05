Celebrating Super Moms: New mom and frontline hero overcomes pandemic challenges

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You can sense the pride and joy of new mom Caitlin McGuirk as she talks about her sweet baby girl.

"If they smile, it's just like oh my gosh, it just fills your heart with so much happiness and love," she said.

Baby Madeline, now 18 months old, was born with hip dysplasia.

Because of COVID-19, Caitlin and her husband's families missed many of Madeline’s major milestones, including the removal of her leg braces at six months.

Caitlin returned to the hospital from maternity leave just before the pandemic hit the Midstate.

A registered nurse in Vanderbilt Medical Center's ICU, Caitlin’s been working with COVID patients throughout the pandemic, raising some concerns with a baby at home.

"You're constantly questioning everything and wanting to make sure that they're safe and protected," she said.

Every day taking precautions to a new level when returning home.

"We would have a place designated for hospital bags, and shoes and our laundry went straight into the machine. We stripped down everything, even our cell phones," Caitlin said.

Also facing a constant emotional challenge with her job.

"Seeing your patients, you know, healthy people, just get decimated — young families having people my age die — they've got young kids," Caitlin said.

A reality sometimes met with hugs and tears but celebrating victories whenever possible.

“Whether that's the person that's been on a ventilator for weeks at a time and they're finally extubated — that's a win, the first time they're interacting with their family.”

A front-line hero and new mom who's hopeful about the future.

“I'm hoping that one day we can all come back together and have our mommy play dates again," Caitlin said.

She says it's important to celebrate even the little wins and accomplishments you experience every day.

