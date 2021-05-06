NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pregnancy is typically a time for celebration with loved ones, but the pandemic has made it more of an isolating experience — one that can be especially hard for those having their first child.

When Taylor and her husband Sam found out they were pregnant with their first child last February they were elated.

But one month later, the world shut down for the pandemic and the way they pictured their pregnancy experience all changed.

“We were thinking, ‘Oh, we’re going to have this big gender reveal party and a big baby shower and all that stuff,’ and then you get the news that there’s a pandemic," Taylor said.

Separated from family and friends, they soon found out that Taylor would have to go to doctor's appointments alone.

"They didn’t tell us that he couldn’t go in, so we showed up excited and ready and then they were like, ‘We’re sorry dad, you have to wait in the car.’ That particular day I just cried,” Taylor said.

Instead Taylor would record or Facetime Sam from appointments when she could.

"Not having him there was very different,” she said. “It was hard not being able to experience that with him.”

It's a feeling many new moms have felt during the pandemic, and one that has been expressed many times to East Nashville Doula's Andrea Hewitt.

“To have it be a more solitary experience, it’s something that’s completely brand new to all of us,” Hewitt said.

But she says there are silver linings, like more parents having access to her new virtual birthing classes and meeting other parents having a pandemic pregnancy.

“The groups have taken upon themselves to create stroller groups and they get together after the class, so it’s been really lovely to watch them pivot as well,” Hewitt said.

A support group Taylor and Sam were lucky to have as well was their family.

"My sister-in-law was pregnant with me and so is my cousin, so they were a little bit further along than me, so I was able to call them and say, ‘Hey is this normal?’” Taylor said.

In September, their beautiful baby boy Jett was born.

Taylor says her advice to other moms is don't stress and enjoy every moment.

“This pandemic is very serious, and it is affecting a lot of people very differently, but as serious as it is, enjoy your pregnancy and enjoy your time with your new baby.”

Join News4 Today Friday morning for the final part of our 'Celebrating Super Moms' series.