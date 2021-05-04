NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All this week we're shining a spotlight on Midstate moms as we continue our countdown to Mother's Day in our special series called ‘Super Moms.’

Today we’re introducing you to a working mom in a multigenerational household, who faced a unique set of challenges during the pandemic.

Mother of two, Rae Finnie, says she's blessed to have her 77-year-old mom living with her family. Her mother's health, especially during the pandemic, has been top priority.

"We were most highly concerned with my mom. She looks super young but she is of age for risk factors and so we were completely nervous,” Finnie said. “It was difficult, I had to apply for accommodations at work — we didn't go anywhere, we ordered all our food.”

Rae's literacy and instructional coaching job at an elementary school raised some flags.

"That was nerve-wracking too because my job was to go into all the classrooms, so the concern was, how do I do that and keep my family safe?" she said.

Her husband, a touring musician, was in Europe when COVID-19 hit. Him coming home brought even more health concerns and safety questions for doctors.

"Every week I was messaging to make sure that we were doing the right thing and that she was well taken care of,” Finnie said.

But the blessings of three generations being under one roof, Rae says is much more than having an extra set of eyes for her boys' assignments while she works and much more than an extra set of hands around the house.

“She grabbed my hand, and she said you are such a good mother. I am so proud of you. My response was I learned from the best,” Finnie said. “So, what's neat is that our multi-generational experience has been indeed a blessing because there's double the love."

Double the love, double the laughter, and double the fun.

"The beauty is just being able to wake up and know that there is someone else in our home that has such a beautiful spirit that we get to enjoy every day. It's really special,” Finnie said.

Rae's advice to encourage other moms: take time for yourself.

It's one thing we moms often say we don't have time to do, but Rae says those few hours or even a few minutes just for you will allow you to be better and less stressed for everyone in your home.

Join News4 Today on Wednesday for the next part of our “Super Moms” countdown to Mother’s Day series.